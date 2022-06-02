President of Tajikistan to visit Uzbekistan

By Trend

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will visit Uzbekistan on June 2-3, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

According to Asia-Plus, during the visit, he will hold talks with the leadership of Uzbekistan. The parties are expected to sign a number of important documents.

The agenda of the upcoming talks includes the development of cooperation between the countries in the trade-economic, transport-communication and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

It should be recalled that on May 30, a regular meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan on Trade and Economic Cooperation was held in Dushanbe.

Within the framework of the event, a meeting of the heads of government was held. The sides discussed the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for intergovernmental cooperation between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan in areas of interest, and issues on the agenda of the next meeting of the commission.