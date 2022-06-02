Turkmenistan Airlines resumes regular UAE flights

By Trend

Turkmenistan Airlines has resumed the Ashgabat–Dubai–Ashgabat flight, having carried out the first flight to Dubai (UAE), Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

According to the data, at about 12:00 (GMT+5), flight T5 817 was carried out from the Ashgabat International Airport to Dubai on a Boeing 737-82K aircraft on May 30.

Earlier, the company reported that flights from Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) to Dubai will be carried out once a week on Mondays. The return flight T5 818 will also be operated on Monday, at 15:20 (GMT+4).

Regular flights between Turkmenistan and other countries were discontinued due to COVID-19 in March 2020.