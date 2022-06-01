TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for June 1

01 June 2022 [18:20] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 1, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies have grown and 21 have decreased in price, compared to May 31.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,073 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on June 1

Iranian rial on May 31

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,022

53,156

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,885

43,865

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,303

4,309

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,487

4,470

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,059

6,085

1 Indian rupee

INR

542

542

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,192

137,339

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

21,183

21,135

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,675

32,931

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,353

5,352

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,222

33,178

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,377

27,547

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,691

2,713

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,563

2,563

1 Russian ruble

RUB

668

656

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,880

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,179

30,228

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,666

30,733

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

47,982

49,952

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,167

1,161

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,798

33,830

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,789

8,831

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,296

6,306

100 Thai baths

THB

122,535

123,151

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,592

9,619

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,852

33,971

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,073

45,264

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,875

9,909

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,913

14,100

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,888

2,886

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

473

473

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,415

12,415

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

79,997

80,214

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,692

3,694

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 276,103 rials, and the price of $1 is 257,280 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 262,225 rials, and the price of $1 is 244,348 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 308,000-311,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 332,000-335,000 rials.

