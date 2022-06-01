Iranian currency rates for June 1

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 1, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies have grown and 21 have decreased in price, compared to May 31.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,073 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on June 1
Iranian rial on May 31
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
53,022
53,156
1 Swiss franc
CHF
43,885
43,865
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,303
4,309
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,487
4,470
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,059
6,085
1 Indian rupee
INR
542
542
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
137,192
137,339
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
21,183
21,135
100 Japanese yens
JPY
32,675
32,931
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,353
5,352
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,234
109,234
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
33,222
33,178
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
27,377
27,547
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,691
2,713
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,563
2,563
1 Russian ruble
RUB
668
656
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,879
2,880
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
30,179
30,228
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,666
30,733
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
47,982
49,952
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,167
1,161
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
23
23
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
33,798
33,830
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,789
8,831
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,296
6,306
100 Thai baths
THB
122,535
123,151
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,592
9,619
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
33,852
33,971
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,238
1 euro
EUR
45,073
45,264
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,875
9,909
1 Georgian lari
GEL
13,913
14,100
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,888
2,886
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
473
473
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
12,415
12,415
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,721
24,721
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
79,997
80,214
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,692
3,694
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,023
12,023
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 276,103 rials, and the price of $1 is 257,280 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 262,225 rials, and the price of $1 is 244,348 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 308,000-311,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 332,000-335,000 rials.