Iran considers IAEA report unfair - MFA

By Trend

The UN nuclear watchdog’s report did not reflect the realities of talks between Iran and the IAEA, it was neither fair nor balanced, said Iran’s Foreign Minister spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, Trend reports citing IRNA

"The nuclear watchdog’s report was the same Director-General Rafael Grossi hastily presented in the European parliament and was concluded before the Iran-IAEA meeting in Tehran," he said in the weekly press briefing.

He stressed that Tehran had provided written answers to the agency’s questions after the agreement in the Tehran meeting.

The official underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran is moving forward with its nuclear program on a peaceful path.