Russia records 3,801 daily COVID-19 cases

By Trend

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,801 over the past day to 18,327,837, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.02%.

As many as 891 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 11% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 47 regions, while in 25 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 13 regions. A day earlier, 1,001 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 191 over the past day versus 286 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,770,378, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 253 over the past day versus 257 a day earlier, reaching 1,529,252.