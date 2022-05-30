India, world’s second largest telecom market, plans mega 5G auctions

By Trend

India being world’s second largest telecommunications market is planning to roll out 5G mobile services within 2022-23 by telecom providers and the groundwork for spectrum auctions in 2022 has already started.



According to Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a report by The Hindu newspaper, the 5G spectrum auctions in India are on track as planned, despite telecom operators and their lobbying groups raising concerns about high prices.



“The spectrum pricing recommended by TRAI is too high. Industry recommended a 90% lower price, and to see only about a 35-40% reduction recommended in prices, therefore is deeply disappointing,” industry group Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) had said reacting to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) 5G spectrum auction recommendations.



Vaishnaw believes 5G service rollout will happen in August or September, which seems a little optimistic given that telecom companies in the past have said they would need six months from the spectrum auction to roll out their 5G services.



That being said, given that telcos have been given extended time — most recently, up to May 2022 — to test their 5G networks, it could be possible for them to fast-track the commercial rollout of 5G. Or, like Jio has done in the past with beta testing its 4G-only network, telcos could roll out 5G services in a limited manner before a wider commercial rollout.



That the government is keen to roll out the 5G services is evident with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her budget speech, announcing that 5G mobile services would be rolled out within 2022-23.



“All leading telecom companies, including Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vi are testing their 5G networks under different trials. The government is also discussing with telcos and other stakeholders on the spectrum auctions that will be undertaken this year,” she had said.



This has opened up opportunity for collaboration with like-minded partners including Australia and Japan. India had earlier side-stepped intense efforts by China to explore introducing 5G as that would have compromised India’s privacy and security.



In the recent communications, telecom sector watchdog TRAI detailed its plan to put on auction around Rs.7.5 lakh crore worth airwaves across multiple bands.



The TRAI in this mega auction has planned to put on auction spectrum bands All available spectrum in existing bands viz. 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz and new spectrum bands viz. 600 MHz, 3300-3670 MHz and 24.25-28.5 GHz, be put to auction.