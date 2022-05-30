Ensuring affordable healthcare to all govt's goal, says Indian President

By Trend

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said the National Health Policy announced in 2017 aimed at making quality health services accessible to all at an affordable cost, Trend reports citing The Tribune.

“The aim of the government through the policy is to arrange health facilities for all in a comprehensive and holistic manner. To achieve these goals, the cooperation of all sections of society, especially the aware citizens, along with the participation of government and private sector institutions is essential,” the President said.

He was addressing a function on the subject ‘One Nation, One Health System is the need of Hour’ organised by Arogya Bharati in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, today.

The President said Arogya Bharti had made a very positive effort by raising awareness among people and by bringing together people from all medical systems.

“Arogya Bharti is working in line with the national goal of prioritising preventive and promotive healthcare by paying special attention to prevention of modern lifestyle diseases,” he said.