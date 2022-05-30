Iran FM hails upcoming Tehran trip by Tajikistan's president

By Trend

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Saturday that the upcoming visit of Tajikistan’s president to Tehran is of paramount importance for developing relations in different fields between the two countries, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon is set to begin his two-day visit to Iran on Sunday.

The top Iranian diplomat was speaking in Tehran in a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Muzaffar Huseynzoda.

Amirabdollahian said that the two countries share many commonalities, including cultural ones, and this provides ground for the further development of their relations.

Huseynzoda, for his part, said that Tajikistan is ready to expand relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all fields.