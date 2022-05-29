Colombia to hold presidential elections

By Trend

Colombia will see presidential elections on Sunday. Incumbent President Ivan Duque cannot participate in them because the head of state is elected for the term of four years without the right of re-election, Trend reports citing TASS.

If not a single candidate receives more than 50% of votes, the second tour of elections will be held on June 19.

Six candidates are running for the top public post. According to results of the public opinion poll released on May 19 by the National Consulting Center, Senator Gustavo Petro leads the election race and 35.8% of respondents were ready to vote for him.

20.8% and 19.1% of respondents accordingly are ready to vote for Federico Gutierrez and Rodolfo Hernandez.