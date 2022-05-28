Turkey's operations are not directed against territorial integrity of neighboring countries - Security Council

By Trend

Another meeting of the Turkish National Security Council was held under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

At the meeting, which took place on May 26 in the Presidential Administration, issues of international and regional security were discussed.

The statement following the meeting said that the operations that are being carried out or will be carried out on the southern borders of Turkey are not directed against the territorial integrity of neighboring countries and are necessary to ensure national security.

"We call on countries that violate international law and support terrorism to end this and take into account Turkey's security concerns."