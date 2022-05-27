Saudi Arabia, Argentina showing interest in BRICS — Lavrov

By Trend

Riyadh and Buenos Aires show interest in BRICS activities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with RT Arabic, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The interest in it [BRICS group - TASS] is showed by our Saudi friends and Argentina, which stated the desire to become a full-fledged BRICS member, coming from mouth of its Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero," the Minister said.

The next BRICS summit is being prepared, Lavrov said. "The outreach format will be established within its framework, where a round dozen of developing economies will participate," he added.

The Minister also indicated that many countries of the Arab world show interest in establishing partner relations with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. "These are processes of building up meaningful and positive, non-antagonistic alliances, not aimed against anyone," Lavrov added.