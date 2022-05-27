President Erdogan allocates over $109 million to Turkish Maarif Foundation

By Azernews





By News Center

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has allocated over $109 million to the Turkish Maarif (Education) Foundation, Yeni Shafak has reported.

According to the presidential decree published in the Official Gazette, financial resources up to 1.8 billion TL ($109 million) can be transferred to the Foundation from the budget of the National Education Ministry in 2022.

It was stated that the decision on transferring funds to the Turkish Maarif Foundation was made in accordance with Article 5 of the Turkish Maarif Foundation Law No. 6721.

The purpose of this decision is the transfer of resources to the Turkish Maarif Foundation, which was established in order to open facilities, such as schools, educational institutions, and dormitories abroad in order to provide and develop formal and non-formal education services based on the common knowledge and values of humanity, train educators who can take part in education, to provide scholarships in all educational processes from pre-school education to university education, to publish scientific research and development studies, to develop new methods and to carry out other educational activities in accordance with the legislation of the country in which it operates, the decree reads.

It added that the financial aid is transferred to the Turkish Maarif Foundation from the Ministry of National Education's budget in order to meet the expenses related to the services to be provided by the foundation to realize its objectives.

The decision entered into force with effect from 1 January 2022.