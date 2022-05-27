Tajik, Turkish entrepreneurs to enhance economic cooperation

By Trend

Tajik entrepreneurs held talks with Turkish company representatives to enhance economic cooperation, Trend reports via the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan.

The business forum brought together 21 Turkish companies from various industries including, machine and agricultural machinery production, furniture production, light industry, agricultural products manufacturing, as well as more than 100 Tajik business entrepreneurs.

Chairman of Tajikistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jumakhonzoda Jamshed Jurakhon noted the importance of small and medium-sized businesses in strengthening and developing trade and economic relations between the two countries.

While, Turkey's Deputy Minister of Industry and Technology, Cetin Ali Donmez, underlined the Turkish industry's openness to collaborate with Tajik enterprises.