Kyrgyzstan Trade House opens in Russia’s Kazan

By Trend

The opening of the Kyrgyzstan Trade House took place in Russia’s Kazan, Trend reports with the reference to the National Investments of Kyrgyzstan.

As a result of the joint efforts, now Kyrgyz products are also sold on the shelves of Kazan’s largest shopping center TSUM (central universal store). This was the result of joint efforts on both sides, both the National Agency under the President of Kyrgyzstan and Kazan’s Muslim entrepreneurs.

According to the agency, Trade House, which occupies an area of 300 square meters in a prestigious Kazan district, would undoubtedly lead to increased trade and economic collaboration with Russia as a whole.

Meanwhile, cooperation between the two sides is given special importance, taking into account the existing partnership opportunities.