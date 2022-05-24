Austrian President Van der Bellen to run for second term

By Trend

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen announced on Sunday that he is running for a second term in office, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Van der Bellen, 78, said on Twitter that Austria and Europe are facing "turbulent times" due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine conflict, economic difficulties and the challenge of climate change.

"I would like to continue to put my experience at the service of our country," he said.

The presidential election is set to take place later this year, but the date has yet to be decided. It is also unclear who Van der Bellen will face in the race.