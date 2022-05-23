North Korea fever caseload comes to over 2.8 million

By Trend

North Korean authorities reported around 167,650 new cases of fever in the past day, bringing the overall number of such cases to over 2.81 million since the end of April against the background of the spread of coronavirus, Yonhap reported on Monday citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Trend reports citing TASS.

Over 2.33 million patients (82.9%) have recovered, and 479,400 are being treated, according to the KCNA. One patient died in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of fatalities to 68.

As Yonhap reported earlier with reference to South Korean experts, the official statistics of North Korea provides only the number of people with fever symptoms, presumably due to lack of equipment for mass COVID-19 tests. Not all of those mentioned in the official statistics are necessarily infected with the coronavirus, Yonhap said.

"The daily number of fever cases has remained below 200,000 for the second consecutive day," Yonhap said on Monday. North Korea’s population is estimated at approximately 24 million people.