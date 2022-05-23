Canadian MP speaks in Kannada in Parliament, wins internet

By Trend

Canadian MP Chandra Arya spoke in his mother tongue Kannada while he was speaking in Parliament. The MP won many hearts and the video has now gone viral with netizens lauding him. "This is the first time Kannada is spoken in any parliament in the world outside of India," he wrote on Twitter, Trend reports citing India Today.

While speaking in Parliament, he expressed his pleasure to be able to speak in his mother tongue, Kannada, in the Canadian Parliament. He called it a proud moment for the five crore Kannadigas living in Canada. He concluded with lines from a song written by poet Kuvempu and sung by Dr Rajkumar which said, "Wherever you are, however you are, be a Kannadiga always."

Karnataka higher education minister Dr CN Ashwathnaraya shared the video and praised the Canadian MP for speaking in Kannada in Parliament.

Chandra Arya was elected to the Canadian Parliament for the first time in 2015 and again in 2019 for the second time.