Iranian currency rates for May 22

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies have grown and 14 have decreased in price, compared to May 21.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,360 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on May 22
Iranian rial on May 21
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
52,466
52,473
1 Swiss franc
CHF
43,093
43,086
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,225
4,222
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,311
4,306
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,962
5,962
1 Indian rupee
INR
540
540
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,885
137,123
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
21,003
20,994
100 Japanese yens
JPY
32,839
32,852
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,352
5,352
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,235
109,234
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
32,743
32,724
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,902
26,828
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,655
2,648
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,643
2,641
1 Russian ruble
RUB
678
679
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,877
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
29,556
29,534
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,702
111,701
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,433
30,429
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
49,371
49,339
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,165
1,166
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
23
23
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
33,694
33,721
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,747
8,735
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,276
6,276
100 Thai baths
THB
122,047
122,088
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,568
9,569
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
32,962
33,002
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,238
1 euro
EUR
44,360
44,362
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,818
9,819
1 Georgian lari
GEL
14,464
14,504
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,865
2,864
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
463
463
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
12,445
12,419
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
24,719
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
80,424
80,353
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,360
3,363
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,003
11,984
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 269,750 rials, and the price of $1 is 255,538 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 260,243 rials, and the price of $1 is 246,397 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 301,000-304,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 318,000-321,000 rials.