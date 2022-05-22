Georgian, German FMs discuss EU membership application

By Trend

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili met with German counterpart Annalena Baerbock within the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

A long-standing partnership between the two countries, the role of Germany in Georgia’s democratic and economic development and its aspirations for European and Euro-Atlantic integration were in focus at the meeting.

The parties discussed the Associated Trio’s EU membership applications and stressed the need for continued support from the EU and partner countries.

Ministers also touched upon the challenges facing Georgia related to the security environment in the region and the Russian occupation.

The German side reiterated its support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

FMs underscored the excellent cooperation between the two countries in all fields and expressed readiness for further close coordination.

Georgian PM also met with Secretary-General of the Council of Europe Maria Peichynovych-Burych, and his counterparts from North Macedonia, Austria, Malta, Denmark and Slovenia within the CoE Ministerial.