Sweden, Finland ties with PKK elements main problem in NATO bids: Erdogan

By Trend

Sweden and Finland's ties with individuals and so-called organizations that operate under the control of the YPG/PKK terrorist group constitute the "main problem" in their NATO membership bids, the Turkish president told the British prime minister on Friday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

In a phone call, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Boris Johnson discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional developments, including Sweden and Finland's NATO bids and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, according to a statement from the Presidency's Directorate of Communications.

Erdogan stressed that the Turkish government wants to make sure that Finland and Sweden uphold NATO values and take into account Turkey's legitimate concerns.

He said that the justified reaction of the Turkish public against the NATO membership request of countries that support terrorism should not be ignored.