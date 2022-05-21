Iran, India call for strengthening bilateral ties

By Trend

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in a telephone conversation on Friday discussed Iran-India's bilateral ties and several regional and international issues, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Referring to positive relations between Tehran and New Delhi, Amirabdollahian said that the Islamic Republic of Iran attaches special importance to relations with India.

He described Iran-India's cooperation in the direction of comprehensive development and their consultations on regional and international issues as indicators of growing relations.

Jaishankar, for his part, referred to the good level of relations between the two states, and expressed hope that cooperation and relations will be developed in various areas.

He invited his Iranian counterpart to travel to India for a meeting and close consultation with high-ranking officials of his country.