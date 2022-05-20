Kyrgyzstan establishes Investment Council

By Trend

Kyrgyzstan established Investment Council on the basis of Kyrgyzstan's Council for Business Development and Investment, Trend reports citing Cabinet of ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Akylbek Zhaparov, signed the related decision on the establishment of the Investment Council under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan on the basis of the Council for Business Development and Investments.

According to the Ministry, the establishment of the council will ensure favorable conditions for business development, improve the investment climate, provide procedures for protecting and supporting corporate entities' activities in Kyrgyzstan.

Investment Council under the Cabinet of Ministers is a permanent consultative and advisory body designed to ensure an effective dialogue between the government of Kyrgyzstan and local business community.