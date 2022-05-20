Charter flights between Turkmenistan and Russia continue

By Trend

The next flight of Turkmenistan Airlines from Ashgabat to Moscow is scheduled for May 20, 2022, said the statement of the Russian embassy, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

The sale of tickets for the specified flight began on May 18 at the offices of Turkmenistan Airlines in Ashgabat.

Flight T5 701 will depart from Turkmen Ashgabat at 10:00 (GMT+5). The arrival time at the Russian Domodedovo International Airport is 11:40 (GMT+3).

Turkmenistan organizes charter flights to the Turkmenabad International Airport several times a month from countries such as Turkey, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, India, Kazakhstan and EU countries to return its citizens to their homeland.

Regular flights between Turkmenistan and other countries were discontinued due to COVID-19 in March 2020.