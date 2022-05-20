20.05.2022
08:05
19 May 2022 [23:16]
U.S. reopens embassy in Ukraine
19 May 2022 [22:47]
Kazakhstan raises level of flight safety
19 May 2022 [22:13]
Kazakh president says he's to continue policy of 'transparent economy'
19 May 2022 [21:50]
Turkey organizes charter flight from Turkmenistan
19 May 2022 [21:17]
Oil prices recoup early losses on China hopes, global supply fears
19 May 2022 [20:48]
Turkey won't support Finland and Sweden joining NATO - President Erdogan
19 May 2022 [20:16]
Kyrgyzstan sees increase in country’s industrial output
19 May 2022 [19:53]
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 19
19 May 2022 [19:20]
Turkey confirms 1,443 daily COVID-19 cases
