Turkey won't support Finland and Sweden joining NATO - President Erdogan

By Trend

Turkey will not approve of Finland and Sweden joining NATO, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a meeting with representatives of Turkish youth in Ankara on May 19, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"We have told our friends that we will say no to Finland and Sweden joining NATO. Turkey will keep its word. These countries are 'home to many terroristic organizations, including the Kurdistan Workers’ party (PKK) and Popular Protection Units (YPG)'," he stated.