Russian aviation agency extends restrictions on flights to eleven airports until May 25

18 May 2022 [20:51] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport has extended restrictions on flights to 11 airports in the southern and central part of the country until 3:45 am Moscow time May 25, 2022, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The restrictions concern the airports of Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol, and Elista.

Russia closed part of its airspace in the country’s south for civil aircraft on February 24 amid the special military operation in Ukraine.

