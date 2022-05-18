Google continues to operate in Russia — Rostelecom

By Trend

Google continues to operate in Russia, all servers also remain in the country, President of Russia’s national telecommunications operator Rostelecom Mikhail Oseevsky announced on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"The first wave of fears has already passed. We see that the pressure on Russia continues. So far, the situation is stable. At the beginning of the year, traffic grew slightly. Technically, our network has a large margin of safety. <... > Google is working, all the servers are here, we continue to earn on this," Oseevsky said.

He added that Rostelecom's traffic grew slightly at the beginning of the year. After the shutdown of Facebook, traffic fell, but increased again due to VPN services.