Russia's Nordwind Airlines to launch Kazan-Dushanbe direct flight

17 May 2022 [20:17] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Russia's Nordwind Airlines LLC will launch a new direct flight from Kazan (Tatarstan) to Dushanbe (Tajikistan), Trend reports referring to the Press Service of Kazan International Airport.

Nordwind Airlines will operate flights on a comfortable Airbus A321neo passenger aircraft with 218 seats on Thursdays, starting from May 26.

Airline times are local to each airport.

It's also possible to carry out connecting flights Moscow-Dushanbe with a change in Kazan.

The changes in the flight schedules are not excluded.

