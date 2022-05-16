FM says Iran determined to strike good, sustainable deal in Vienna talks

By Trend

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said that his country is determined to reach a good and lasting agreement on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Amirabdollahian made the remark in a phone conversation with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias on Saturday night.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action got into trouble in May 2018 when the US unilaterally withdrew from it and imposed sanctions on Iran.

Iran and the remaining signatories began talks in Vienna in April 2021 to revive the accord which is known as the JCPOA.

Amirabdollahian talked to his Greek counterpart about the Vienna talks and said Iran is determined to reach a lasting agreement.

The two officials also discussed Tehran-Athens relations.

The top Iranian diplomat said that the two countries have numerous capacities to expand their trade and economic cooperation.

Dendias, on his part, also stressed the importance of developing relations between the two sides.