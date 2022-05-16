Biden congratulates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on being elected UAE president

By Trend

US President Joe Biden congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being elected Saturday as the UAE’s president following his brother’s death, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

“I congratulate my long-time friend Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the United Arab Emirates,” Biden said in a statement, adding that he looked forward to working with the leader “to further strengthen the bonds between our countries and peoples.”

US Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to the UAE on Monday to lead a presidential delegation “and offer condolences on behalf of the Biden-Harris administration and the American people” on the death of the previous president, Sheikh Khalifa, her office said in a statement Saturday.

In Abu Dhabi, Harris will meet with Sheikh Mohamed and “underscore the strength of the partnership between our countries and our desire to further deepen our ties in the coming months and years,” the statement said.

The UAE’s Federal Supreme Council elected Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the President of the UAE earlier on Saturday.

It makes 61-year-old Sheikh Mohamed the third President of the UAE.