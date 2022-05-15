Eurovision 2022: Kalush Orchestra win for Ukraine, UK finishes second

By Trend Ukraine has won the 66th Eurovision song contest, which was held on Saturday evening in Turin in Italy, Trend reports citing The Guardian. Riding a tidal wave of support from the telephone-voting European public, Stefania by Kalush Orchestra finished first after strong showings by the United Kingdom, Spain and Sweden in the early voting.

UK's Sam Ryder’s entry for the UK, Space Man, led at the halfway point, having won the jury vote from around Europe with 283 points. But after the points from the public vote were added, it finished second.

Before the event, Ryder had said he wasn’t concerned where he finished, saying: “This is something that celebrates inclusivity, expression, love, peace, joy, togetherness. And so to think about the scoreboard, for me, takes a bit of the shine and the magic out of the room entirely.”



