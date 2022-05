By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday received the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Istanbul's Vahdettin Pavilion to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Emir's visit to Turkey will bring continuous coordination and great rapprochement on bilateral relations and important issues, Qatar's ambassador to Ankara said Thursday.