Turkey's TUSAS to produce drones in Kazakhstan

The Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) has signed a memorandum of understanding with state-owned Kazakhstan Engineering for joint production of the Turkish company’s ANKA unmanned aerial vehicle in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

The deal also includes technology transfer, maintenance and repair services, TUSAS said in a statement.

Kazakhstan will be the first production base of ANKA drones outside Turkey. TUSAS had already signed an agreement to export those drones to Kazakhstan.

The deal marked an important milestone for helping Kazakhstan develop drone capabilities, the statement added.

“We are proud to see the interest in ANKA abroad. This agreement, which will contribute to the defense and aviation industry in the region, will help strengthen commercial and friendly ties with will Kazakhstan,” TUSAS General Manager Temel Kotil said.

Meanwhile, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to Turkey this week.

On May 10, the joint statement on enhanced strategic partnership was signed following the meetings chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an and Tokayev at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

TUSAS is among the top hundred global players in the aviation and space industry.

ANKA’s wingspan is 17.5 meters, and its length is 8.6 meters. It operates in temperatures between 54 degrees Celsius and minus 54 degrees Celsius. The drone has rain and solar radiation resistance and de-icing capability.

Turkey’s defense industry has grown fast over the past two decades in line with the government’s efforts aimed at reducing the country’s reliance on foreign countries in the defense field.

The total turnover of the local defense and aviation industry increased from $1.1 billion in 2002 to a record high of $10.9 billion in 2019, but eased to $8.9 billion in the following year.

The number of local defense projects carried out locally jumped from 66 20 years ago to 793 in 2021.

Export reveues of the sector soared from $248 million in 2002 to $1.1 billion in 2011. The industry generated $3.2 billion in export revenues in 2021.