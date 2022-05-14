Japan to prohibit exports of high-tech equipment to Russia

By Trend

Japan is expanding the list of goods and technologies, whose exports to Russia are prohibited over the situation around Ukraine, the Japanese ministry of economy, trade and industry said on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The ban has already been approved by the country’s government and will come into force on May 20.

Overall, the updated document has 14 new entries, including 3D printers and quantum computing equipment, electronic and atomic force microscopes and oil refining catalysts.