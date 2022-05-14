Kyrgyzstan allocates budget funds for purchase of ambulances

By Trend

Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan made a decision to allocate the remaining funds from the budget for the purchase of ambulances, Trend reports via Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The funds were allocated at the beginning of 2022. The corresponding decision was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Zhaparov.

The funds were allocated in accordance with the Decree of the Government of Kyrgyzstan No. 56 “On approval of Formation Procedure for the use of fines collected for violations of traffic rules in Kyrgyzstan, as part of the implementation of the "Smart City" project dated February 18, 2019.

This decision was made in accordance with Articles No. 106 and 115 of the Budget Code of Kyrgyzstan.