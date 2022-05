By Trend

Foreigners will be able to obtain Turkish citizenship in an exceptional manner if they purchase real estate in the amount of at least $400,000, Resmi Gazete (Official Gazette) newspaper said, Trend reports citing TurkicWorld.

Corresponding order was signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. According to the order, this condition will come into force in a month.

Earlier, the price stood at $250,000.