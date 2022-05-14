Tajikistan proposes to make laws of Central Asian countries more alike

By Trend

Chairman of Tajikistan’s Parliament Rustami Emomali proposed new legislation at the first meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asia’s (CA) countries and Russia, Trend reports citing to Khovar news agency.

Emomali proposed to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and Russia, namely, to make national legislation more alike.

According to Emomali, this interaction will help develop and sharpen economic and humanitarian ties, as well as protect the rights and interests of citizens of the countries participating in the inter-parliamentary forum.

"In the agenda of our cooperation, we could include the practice of developing model laws, as well as make a proposal for further convergence of national legislation," the speaker suggested.

Emomali also noted that it would be possible to include the accumulated experience within the framework of the CIS member states’ Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in the development plan.