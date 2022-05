By Trend

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have discussed defence support for Ukraine, cooperation in the energy sector, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

"Held regular talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Talked about defensive aid, cooperation in the energy sector", Zelensky wrote.

"We appreciate the high level of dialogue with Germany and support in our struggle!", he added.