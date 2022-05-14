Slovenia's largest party says it has agreed to form coalition government

By Trend

The most popular party in Slovenia's parliamentary elections says it has agreed to form a coalition government, Trend reports citing Euronews.

The liberal Freedom Movement (GS) party of political novice Robert Golob secured 34.5% in April's vote, ahead of the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) of populist Prime Minister Janez Jansa.

Golob told reporters on Wednesday that he had agreed to form a coalition with two other parties to create a cabinet of "experienced personalities and enthusiastic experts".

The 55-year-old had been the head of a major electricity company in Slovenia before his election campaign.

Golob had promised voters that he would restore "normality" and democracy in the European Union member state.

He has secured a comfortable majority of 53 seats in the 90-seat Slovenian parliament, after winning support from the Social Democrats and the left-wing party Levica.

Slovenian President Borut Pahor will formally launch consultations to form a government before Golob will be appointed prime minister in early June.