No new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan since May 1

By Trend

Kyrgyzstan reported 0 new positive cases of coronavirus infection, the Health Ministry of the republic said in its latest report, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Thus, a total of 200,993 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the republic since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

No one patient with coronavirus has cured in the last 24-hours period, the total count of recoveries from the disease remains at 196,406.

The Health Ministry also reported that no new virus-related fatalities were recorded in Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday, the death toll stands at 2,991-mark.

There are no COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in hospitals of the republic, 4 people are being treated at their homes in Bishkek.

The last case of coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan was registered on May 1.