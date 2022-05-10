Japan announces fresh economic sanctions against Russia

By Trend

Japan’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday released expanded sanctions that were announced by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Trend reports citing TASS.

The sanctions target more that 130 people including Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Deputy Security Council Secretary Rashid Nurgaliyev. The sanctions stipulate asset freezes.

Japan also imposed additional export sanctions, expanding the list of affected companies that it believes to be associated with the defense industry. The list added 70 companies including Almaz-Antey and the Tactical Missile Armaments corporation.

Japan’s sanctions have now included more than 700 nationals of Russia, Belarus, and more than 200 Russian companies and organizations.