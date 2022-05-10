TODAY.AZ / World news

At least 5 killed in bus crash in western Bolivia

09 May 2022 [21:26] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

At least five people were killed and 15 others injured on Sunday in a bus crash in western Bolivia, authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The bus, from El Inca transport company, collided with a metal guardrail near the town of Paria in the department of Oruro and then flipped, authorities said in a preliminary report.

According to the report, the 15 injured people were taken to different hospitals in the area.

Local police said that the accident could have been due to excessive speed.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/219863.html

Print version

Views: 119

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also