At least 5 killed in bus crash in western Bolivia

By Trend

At least five people were killed and 15 others injured on Sunday in a bus crash in western Bolivia, authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The bus, from El Inca transport company, collided with a metal guardrail near the town of Paria in the department of Oruro and then flipped, authorities said in a preliminary report.

According to the report, the 15 injured people were taken to different hospitals in the area.

Local police said that the accident could have been due to excessive speed.