8 injured in Philippine election eve grenade explosions

By Trend

Police said at least eight persons were hurt in a series of grenade explosions in Maguindanao province in the southern Philippines on Sunday night, the eve of the general elections, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Police said four explosions hit Datu Unsay town and another one hit nearby Shariff Aguak town.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosions. Police are looking into the attacks in the areas tagged as "hot spots."

Local authorities said the attack could be election-related, adding that some of those injured were teachers awaiting the release of vote-counting machines and supporters of local candidates.

John Rex Laudiangco, acting spokesperson of the Commission on Elections, told a news conference that the situation in the area is under control, and that voting would push through as scheduled.

Over 65.7 million Filipinos will vote on Monday to elect a new president, a new vice president, 12 senators, more than 300 members of the House of Representatives, and over 17,000 local officials.