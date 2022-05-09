Asani intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, Indian Odisha, West Bengal on alert

By Trend

Cyclone Asani, formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal, further intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Sunday evening as it moved northwestwards in the direction of north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts, the Indian Met department said, Trend reports citing The Indian EXPRESS.

The severe cyclone, on reaching westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts on Tuesday, is very likely to recurve north-northeast wards and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast, it said

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued warning for fishermen venturing into the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea. The met department in its warning said, “Fishermen are advised not to venture into East-central and South-east Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea on May 8. Meanwhile, fishermen were also advised not to venture into central parts of Bay of Bengal on May 9 and 10 and over Northwest Bay of Bengal from May 10-12.

The cyclone over the Southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwestwards with a speed of 14 kmph for the last six hours on Sunday, Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said in a tweet. Asani intensified into a Severecyclonic storm and is about 880 km south-southeast of Puri, Odisha.