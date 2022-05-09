Syria's Assad Meets with Iranian Leader, President in Surprise Visit to Tehran

By Trend

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyed Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi held separate meetings with visiting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Tehran on Sunday, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

Assad had separate meetings with Ayatollah Khamenei and President Rayeesi after arriving in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Sunday morning, Nournews, affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), reported.

The Syrian president left the country after the meetings, it added.

This was Assad’s second visit to Iran since the Arab country entangled in fight against the terrorist groups in 2011. He had last visited the country in February 2019 after relative calm returned to his country by suppressing the terrorist Takfiri groups.

On his previous trip to Iran, Assad was accompanied by late Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods Force Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who supervised Iran's advisory military role in Syria aimed at fighting the terrorist groups.

In a meeting between Ayatollah Khamenei and Assad in February 2019, the two leaders agreed “to continue cooperation at all levels for the interests of the two friendly nations”.