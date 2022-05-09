UNEP eyes launching new project in Georgia in 2022 [Exclusive]

By Trend

UNEP (UN Environment Program) plans to launch a new project on adaptation to climate change in Georgia later in 2022, UNEP Europe Office told Trend.

"Cooperation between UNEP and Georgia will continue under the EU4Environment program, focusing on the topics of waste, eco-innovation and sustainable public procurement," the source said.

Among other plans for the current year, UNEP is going to carry on with supporting Georgia’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on enhancing agrobiodiversity and greening the city of Kutaisi as part of Global Environment Facility projects, UNEP Europe Office said.

Meanwhile, Georgia is one of six countries where UNEP helps to preserve natural capital increase environmental well-being by unlocking opportunities for greener growth, and better managing environmental risks, under the EU4Environment program, the source noted.