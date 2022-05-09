US ambassador to UN postpones visit to Syria-Turkey border

By Trend





Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the United Nations, postponed a visit planned for Monday to the Syria-Turkey border, but she will still travel to Brussels, Belgium, next week for a European Union conference on the future of Syria, the US Mission to the United Nations said on Saturday, Trend reports citing CNN.

The Biden administration is preparing to make the case for the need to maintain cross-border humanitarian assistance to Syria, a senior State Department official told reporters.

Thomas-Greenfield had planned to meet with Syrian refugees and the humanitarian organizations supporting them. She also planned to visit the Bab al-Hawa border crossing, which is the only crossing from Turkey into Syria that allows humanitarian assistance to be delivered.