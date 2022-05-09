Russia may start Convasel vaccine clinical trials on people aged over 60 in 2022

By Trend





The Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) plans to begin in 2022 clinical trials of the country’s new anti-coronavirus Convasel vaccine on people aged 60 and older, FMBA chief Veronika Skvortsova said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Taking into account the past experience of such research work and successful pre-clinical and clinical trials, FMBA considers an opportunity of launching clinical trials of Convasel for people aged 60 and older in 2022," she said.

The Convasel anti-coronavirus vaccine was developed by the St. Petersburg-based Research Institute of Vaccines and Serums of the Federal Medical-Biological Agency and it was registered with the Russian Health Ministry on March 18.

The vaccine is an emulsion for intramuscular injection. The volume of one dose is 0.5 ml. Earlier, Skvortsova said the vaccine does not provoke allergy.

Mass production of the vaccine was launched by the institute on April 5. According to Skvortsova’s previous statements, the institute can manufacture up to two million vaccine doses a month.

Convasel can be used for revaccination of patients, who earlier received Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac.