Iran says EU's nuke talks coordinator to visit Iran over Vienna talks

By Trend





The EU coordinator for the Iran nuclear talks Enrique Mora will visit Iran on Tuesday over the Vienna talks aimed to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, semi-official agency Nour News reported Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Nour News, affiliated with Iran's Supreme National Security Council, gives no details about Mora's upcoming visit.

In July 2015, Iran signed with the world powers a nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in which Tehran agrees to curb its nuclear program in return for the removal of the international sanctions on it.