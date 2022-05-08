Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan discuss construction of logistics center and railway

By Trend





A meeting of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek competent authorities on international road transportation, a transport and logistics center and the construction of a railway was held in Kyrgyzstan’s Osh city, the press service of the Ministry of Transport reported, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The sides considered the issues of cargo carriers of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, the construction of the Kyzyl-Kiya trade and logistics center and the Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China railway.

In addition, the sides considered and discussed issues in accordance with the above-mentioned Agenda and agreed on the following: Consider emerging issues of international transportation, including work on existing issues under a trilateral agreement with the People's Republic of China.

Besides, the issue of building a logistics center on the territory of the former airport in Kyzyl-Kiya, built in 1974, was considered. The airport has not been operating since 1999. The total area of ??the airport is 44 hectares. It is located near the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border. It is considered that it is economically expedient and convenient to build a trade and logistics center on the site of the airport. Also at the meeting, the construction of the Daroot-Korgon - Uch-Korgon, Sary-Tash-Irkeshtam roads was visually examined on the map. Representatives of delegations visited the site of the road Daroot-Korgon-Uch-Korgon.

As for the construction of the Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China railway, the sides decided to further work on this issue with Chinese specialists.